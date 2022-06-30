Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
In response to Bill Ketter’s (6/25) statement in the weekend edition that the court decision (Dobbs) was politicized – was the same court’s decision to reject hearing the Texas vs. Pennsylvania case politicized?
I think not.
I think his statement that the 1973 court composed of five Republican appointees ruled that state laws banning abortion were unconstitutional, and that same court ruled 7-2 that women have a right to choose, only confirmed that this court made the right decision in returning it to the states.
As to the “Our View” article, I agree 100%.
If all states followed our election laws, what happened in 2020 would not have happened.
We would have known the next morning who won instead of weeks later, and we could be sure the election was fair.
