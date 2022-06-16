Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
On the first Jan. 6 committee hearing, by the words of chairman Ben Thompson in his opening statement, it is clear the committee has a predetermined outcome.
He said, and I quote, “Donald Trump was the center of this conspiracy.”
Not a word of evidence to the contrary was submitted, nor ever will be.
Over the course of the hearing, the words “Trump” or “Donald Trump” were heard 90 times. We can expect nothing different in the remaining hearings.
