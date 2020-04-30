Terry Martindale
Stillwater
To the editor:
Mahatma Gandhi has been attributed the saying, “When the people lead, the leaders will follow.” Over my nearly 70 years, that call has been issued often. And now is one of those times.
We the people of this land need to disregard the idiotic decisions that are being made by our state and national leaders as they attempt to “re-open” our country. I understand all of us wanting to return to the old normal. I understand all the inconveniences into which this pandemic has forced us. I understand that the governor is a business person and he is concerned about opening up unessential businesses in our state in order to kick start the economy. I understand that our state is in dire need for businesses to resume. Unfortunately, according to health officials and casualty data, we are NOT ready to return to “business as usual.”
We need to realize that the timetable for returning to the old normal is being guided by the virus itself and our response to that virus. I applaud our Stillwater city officials, who from the beginning of this crisis, have been proactive in making wise decisions for safe practices to try and limit the effects of this deadly virus. I admire those leaders who say, “We are not ready...yet.” And I praise our leaders who will continue to ignore our state and national leaders who are premature in their decisions to “re-open our state.” We may just be re-opening ourselves to a new outbreak of the virus.
So, my friends, “we the people” are called upon to use our common sense ... to give leadership in the midst of this crisis. When we do … perhaps, just perhaps, the leaders will follow.
