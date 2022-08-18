Karen Flack
Stillwater
To the editor:
Never in my wildest dreams would I believe I would have to fill out numerous forms and deliver to Stillwater Public Schools to ask to have books taken out of the school libraries.
Truly it’s like everyone has lost sight of common sense and moral values.
It’s true we are all different in every way imaginable but to think that we must ask for consideration for books filled with sexual abusive, rape, filthy language, drug use, and girls being abused is unbelievable to me. What value do these materials have to do with teaching our children good reading, science, and math skills?
The gender identity books in the schools supporting gender confusion have no place in school libraries. This is a preferred lifestyle for some, but it should not be a subject taught in our schools. These various sexual ideologies have nothing to offer to improve our children’s education and maturing as young adults.
My hope is that parents will pay more attention to what their kids are reading and being taught at school. I have no doubt that we have many fine teachers and staff and I thank you for teaching our children.
I see an agenda creeping into our school system that isn’t healthy or good for our children.
Let’s stay alert and pay attention to what our kids are learning and be more involved!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.