June King
Stillwater
To the editor:
It was encouraging and hopeful to read an article on the front page of the News Press, Dec. 19.
The article was about 10-year-old Elizabeth Weaver. She is a compassionate young lady that decided to do something to thank the medical providers.
She was showing the true Spirit of Christmas in this year that has tested us in so many ways.
This is an excellent time for us to follow Elizabeth’s example going into 2021.
