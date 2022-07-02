L.D. Strate
Stillwater
To the editor:
Isn’t it refreshing to finally have a Washington, D.C. bureaucrat in the White House?
We don’t want some nosy outsider to ever come to our nation’s capital again and try to clean out our beloved swamp.
Us Stillwater liberals aren’t concerned about rising gas prices, empty store shelves and a wide-open border. Who needs baby formula when we have a pro-abortion President.
And forget fossil fuel. My solar panels will be here any day now.
Meanwhile, I’m saving my $3 dollar bills to buy one of them electric sports cars.
