Velda Lorenz, Co-President
Stillwater League of Women Voters
To the editor:
The Stillwater League of Women Voters is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the founding of the National League in February 1920. The League operates at national, state, and local levels. We are the only organization for women’s rights founded before the 19th Amendment that is still in existence today.
Carrie Chapman Catt formed the organization six months before the 19th Amendment was ratified into the U.S. Constitution giving all American women the right to vote. The League is a safe haven for women, regardless of political party affiliation, to speak on issues that matter to them. We are non-partisan and dedicated to study issues and listen to all opinions before coming to a consensus for publication. Our primary purpose is to register new voters, help voters make corrections in their registration to enable them to vote, and to provide information so that voters are knowledgeable before voting.
As the League of Women Voters president, Chris Carson, has written : “Today we are faced with many challenges that threaten to compromise our democracy. We are excited that we continue to attract activists with the commitment to “Making Democracy Work”. We fight against voter suppression and discrimination at the local, state and national levels and have been successful in many areas. As a local League we will continue to push for improved access to health care, environmental accountability, and the right of every citizen to have a vote in their government.
The initiative petition is a mechanism for citizens to hold a vote on issues of public concern. Oklahoma citizens have the opportunity to vote on expanding Medicaid when the governor assigns a date of inclusion on the ballot. The 2020 Census year is the time to propose a re-districting initiative petition to establish more reasonable and equitable districts for our state government. The League invites anyone, male or female, to join the Stillwater League of Women Voters. We are celebrating the 100th Anniversary February 13th at the Meditations Event Center. If you would like more information, please contact Velda Lorenz at, 405-743-4120 or email vllorenz@brightok.net
