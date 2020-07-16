Brian Kahn
Stillwater
To the editor:
I take issue with Steve Fair’s column, “The Ultimate Injustice,” that appeared on the Opinion Page of the July 9 issue of the News Press. Mr. Fair has attempted to put a thin political veneer on an extended presentation of his personal religious views.
Mr. Fair is entitled to his beliefs, but he is by no means representative of all Republicans in his district. As a Christian Republican who believes in a righteous, sovereign God who leads with grace, mercy, and love, I would hope Mr. Fair is more of an exception.
Some of Mr. Fair’s statements are particularly troubling. According to him, politicians who provide a hand up to the downtrodden and lowly are misguided. Further, he believes that teaching children to right injustice is to put pride on the throne. How does he reconcile these beliefs with the Bible’s many verses about seeking justice and actively caring for the less fortunate and the oppressed?
Mr. Fair writes with a harsh, legalistic certainty, but he is a fallible human. He is like a modern-day Pharisee, who would do well to review Jesus’ words to the Pharisees of biblical times. In his self-righteous arrogance, Mr. Fair exhibits the same pride that he denounces.
