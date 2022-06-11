Jerry Pace
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Sept. 2 of 2021 I suffered a severe stroke.
At the start of my rehab I had two goals. 1) To walk like a normal person, and 2) To play golf again.
Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and therapists on the fourth floor of Stillwater Medical Center and all the therapists at the Total Health on Perkins Road.
I accomplished by No. 1 goal and on May 31 of this year, my second goal. I played the first of what will be many more rounds of golf.
Many thanks to all of them. I owe you all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.