A deceptive, delusional theory
To the editor:
According to Jim Hightower (NewsPress, July 19, 2019), President Donald Trump suffers from “tortured madness,” alternating between bouts of “self-pity and weird self-praise.” To make his point, Hightower gives two examples, relying on America’s short memory for his first and her short attention span for his second.
First according to Hightower, Trump is mentally ill because he promised to close the revolving door exchange between government officials and the lobby-driven corporations effected by public policies. Then he failed to do so. And now he claims that he has! The trouble with this illustration of Trump’s deranged mind is – Barack Obama – did the same thing, claiming to be the most transparent administration in our lifetime! But Hightower trusts that we will forget this.
During Obama’s administration, all the mainstream news outlets – and even far-left MSNBC reporters – highlighted Obama’s failure to live up to his lobbyist-limiting campaign pledge.
Second, Hightower claims that President Trump made the absurd statements that homelessness in America started two years ago, and he has already ended it in Washington D.C. But the real absurdity here is Hightower’s accusation.
Anyone can go online and watch or read what the president actually said to Tucker Carlson in the interview that Hightower references. In very plain language, President Trump said that homeless hangouts and encampments had spread into prominent public areas of major cities in the last two years and that he had ended this in places that affected visitors to the seat of American government.
Specifically, concerning homelessness itself, the president acknowledged that it is a – difficult and urgent – problem that he is deeply concerned about that needs to be solved in cities across the nation. But Hightower doesn’t want you to know this. He prefers to advocate his unjust and ridiculous assertions that are supposed to demonstrate that Trump has just suffered another delusional episode.
Too bad for Hightower and his readers. We should pity him for his journalistic shallowness. And we should pity, even more, the average American who is inclined to swallow – without thinking through – what people like Hightower have to say.
