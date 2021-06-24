Dana Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
Not complaining, but . . .
About 10 years ago my late wife talked me into having solar panels installed. Not that I was against it in principle, but it was very expensive. We were not expecting to make money on them, just to help lower our “carbon footprint” a bit. Nevertheless, the city installed a two-way meter, so that any excess generation caused the meter to run backward, lowering my bill a tiny bit, maybe two or three dollars a month. There is not room for very many panels on my roof, so they don’t generate all that much.
Recently, the city changed to a two-meter system, one meter for incoming electricity and the other for outgoing (any excess my system might generate over the amount I use). At the same time, they added an “Energy Charge” of $0.1079 per kilowatt-hour (KWH), for allowing me to generate electricity for them, for which they paid me back $0.0076 plus $0.02184 per KWH. For example, in my latest bill they charged me an extra $14.46 to generate excess power, then paid me back $3.96. This seems backward. Assuming it’s logical to charge me at all for the power I generated, which it isn’t, why should I be paying them retail while they pay me wholesale? I guess you could argue that I am the wholesaler in this case, but why should I be buying my own power back from them at retail? I decided to let it slide – it’s not a huge amount and anyway, “you can’t argue with city hall.”
But now that’s all changed, and again for the worse. I have to sign an agreement to pay a “tariff” of $42.00 per month for the “privilege” of selling them the electricity I generate at the wholesale rate. (Obviously these numbers will continue to change.) I asked if I could be treated like a regular customer and let them keep the excess free if I don’t sign the agreement. The answer was that they would turn off my solar panels!
