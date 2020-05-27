To the editor:
In a recent letter to the editor, The Known and the Unknown (Friday, May 15, 2020), the writer describes their interpretation of the killing of a black teenager by a white man in Brunswick, Georgia. The writer’s interpretation of the events seems to imply that the killing was justified because the black teenage jogger “charged” an armed person.
I have also watched the video many times and come to a different conclusion. I question why two armed white men found it morally right to pursue a teenage black jogger in his own neighborhood. Why did one of the armed white men find it justifiable to confront the jogger and then kill him with his gun? Finally, why did the authorities in Brunswick, Georgia, not pursue charges against the men involved in the killing?
I wonder what their action would have been had the situation been two armed black men that confronted a white teenage jogger and then killed him with a gun? I think we all know that answer!
My interpretation is that this even is another example of white privilege (white nationalism) that has been emboldened in recent years. I join the black community in pointing out the flaws in our legal system to provide equal justice. As a Christian, I denounce white nationalism as anti-Christian and a sin against God who created all human beings in his image.
