John Bush
Stillwater
To the editor:
I would like to express my wholehearted approval of Dr. Earl Mitchell’s suggestion in his letter to the editor published Tuesday, June 9, that Murray Hall on the OSU campus be renamed Henry Bellmon Hall. Alfalfa Bill Murray was a despicable bigot and racist. In the environment of post-territorial Oklahoma, when the KKK ran rampant, the first laws passed by the new state’s legislature were a set of Jim Crow laws making segregation the policy of the state, and the Tulsa Race Massacre could happen and get swept under the rug, he fit right in. Now however, I am not aware of any possible redeeming virtues for Murray.
Henry Bellmon would be a wonderful substitute. He served Oklahoma well for two stints as Governor, and also as one of our US Senators. He was the first Republican governor for the state, but he was widely supported by voters of both parties. He was also a proud alumnus of Oklahoma A&M College. In the last years of his life, he did a great deal of fundraising for OSU. If there is anything negative about his life, public or private, I have never heard about it.
I believe that if this were to be suggested to the Board of Regents for OSU and the A&M Colleges, it would be enthusiastically accepted.
