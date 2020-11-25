Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
At this time of thanksgiving, I want to recognize so many people in the community.
Foremost, thank you to the front-line healthcare workers for caring for our neighbors at the risk of their own health.
Thanks also to our city council members for leading through adversity and looking out for our safety despite ourselves. Thank you to the city utility workers for living the definition of public service after the recent ice storm. Thank you to the small business owners who have given us places for escaping our isolation and for their employees who provided great customer service despite the risk to their own health and even their physical safety. I am thankful for having dined at the Bayou Bistreaux during its brief existence and for the curbside meals that were not quite enough to sustain the eatery during the early days. Thank you for the unknown citizens who demonstrated their neighborliness in tough times, whether it was the person who waited for me and my elderly dog to cross the street, or the guy in the Walmart parking lot who wedged his foot behind the wheel of my shopping cart to keep the cart from rolling away, or the anonymous drivers who participated in a drive-by centennial birthday celebration for a neighbor down my street. By the way, thank you, Walmart, for sharing your parking lot to create a drive-in movie experience this summer. Thank you, Sprouts Farmers Market, for the reassuring words of encouragement written on strips of tape and affixed to the floor throughout the store at the quiet, lonely start of the shutdown. Thank you to the neighbor I had never met until I needed help sawing a fallen tree limb a few weeks ago. Thank you also to the neighbors of my mother-in-law for keeping a watchful eye on her welfare. Thank you to Oklahoma State University for the Botanic Garden, an oasis of peace amid stressful days.
I’m sure I’m forgetting lots of people whom I should thank. Please add your list to mine to create a community portrait of appreciation.
