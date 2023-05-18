Larry and Kayo Jones
Stillwater
To the editor:
For a number of years we have been the beneficiaries of OSU students participating in the “Into The Streets” project helping the elderly with yardwork.
Every year, six or seven students would come to our home on the designated Saturday with tools in hand and ready to work. This year the numbers were a bit different, but the willingness to work and the cheerful nature of the young people was the same.
I opened the door in response to their knock and was looking into the faces of 15 smiling OSU students. They quickly got to work raking leaves, cleaning flower beds, trimming shrubs, putting in place stones and landscaping timbers and more.
When we said “thank you” and waved goodbye, my pickup was beyond full of yard waste and the yard looked great.
The 15 students and their hometowns were:
Jacy Gehlsen Dallas
Madelynn Banda Austin
Sydnie Hawley Amarillo
Sofey Burnett Woodward
Owen English Dallas
Meg Williams Edmond
Sofia Balbas Tulsa
Marlee Briggs Fort Worth
Tatum Chandler Edmond
Devon Killscrow Ponca City
Connor Hine Kingfisher
Cooper Fedora College Station
Bryson Mott Edmond
Trevor Nare Frisco
Sarah Newland Bartlesville
