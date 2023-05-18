Larry and Kayo Jones

Stillwater

To the editor:

For a number of years we have been the beneficiaries of OSU students participating in the “Into The Streets” project helping the elderly with yardwork.

Every year, six or seven students would come to our home on the designated Saturday with tools in hand and ready to work. This year the numbers were a bit different, but the willingness to work and the cheerful nature of the young people was the same.

I opened the door in response to their knock and was looking into the faces of 15 smiling OSU students. They quickly got to work raking leaves, cleaning flower beds, trimming shrubs, putting in place stones and landscaping timbers and more.

When we said “thank you” and waved goodbye, my pickup was beyond full of yard waste and the yard looked great.

The 15 students and their hometowns were:

Jacy Gehlsen Dallas

Madelynn Banda Austin

Sydnie Hawley Amarillo

Sofey Burnett Woodward

Owen English Dallas

Meg Williams Edmond

Sofia Balbas Tulsa

Marlee Briggs Fort Worth

Tatum Chandler Edmond

Devon Killscrow Ponca City

Connor Hine Kingfisher

Cooper Fedora College Station

Bryson Mott Edmond

Trevor Nare Frisco

Sarah Newland Bartlesville

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you