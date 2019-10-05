Bryan Childers
Stillwater
To the editor:
I truly, earnestly, question the ability of Senators Inhofe and Lankford to, in good faith, as religious people, support Donald Trump and his increasingly questionable decisions. He has openly asked for help from foreign leaders to investigate potential opponents in the next election. He has been all but proven, via the Mueller report, to have colluded with foreign powers in the 2016 elections. And there’s plenty of evidence that Russia interfered with the 2016 elections as well.
Mr. Trump is absolutely a menace to this country. I implore Inhofe and Lankford to support the impeachment probe and look at the evidence revealed in an unbiased manner.
We are their constituents. We are the people that they represent. We are the people who voted them into this position. They should keep this in mind.
