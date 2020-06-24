Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
I have heard, throughout my life, people questioning whether miracles still happen or were they confined to Biblical times. Well, admittedly, I have never seen anyone divide five loaves of bread and two fishes in order to feed a crowd of 5,000. However, I have seen something nearly as remarkable. I have witnessed, through the magic of television, one million people seated comfortably in the BOK Center in Tulsa to hear Mr. Trump spew invective. In fact, the miracle seating was so effective that the planned outside rally by Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence was not needed, as no one seemed to be standing around outside while the platform was being taken apart. The BOK capacity is 19,000, so how did they stuff a million people inside? How do I know there were more than a million people on hand? Well, Mr. Trump, who has told us he is the “Chosen One,” claimed during the week that more than a million people had signed up for admission. Now please remember, sort of like Marc Antony referring to Brutus as an “Honorable Man,” Mr. Trump is a truthful man. Just ask him.
What’s going on? Were my lying’ eyes deceiving me when I noticed hundreds, if not thousands of empty seats in the vast regions of the BOK? What could the explanation be? Surely, Mr. Trump wouldn’t exaggerate his popularity. Surely Jared Kushner, as a senior member of his campaign, would be in trouble for misplacing a few hundred thousand participants. Logic fails me. What a little, insecure, prevaricating being we have at the head of our government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.