Baker Bakorney
Stillwater
To the editor:
Earlier in the week, I was picking up two cartons of ice cream at the Braums on Perkins Road. While waiting in line to pay for my ice cream, the lady in front of me told the Braums associate, “I want to buy his ice cream, also.”
Very grateful and a little confused as I thanked her and asked her why she was buying ice cream for me, she responded, “I admire anyone who can eat ice cream in winter.”
She gathered her purchase and left without another word. Neither the Braums associate nor I had ever seen the lady before. It wasn’t so much the value of the ice cream as it was the value of thinking how easy it is to give a special gift of kindness that impressed me.
Thank you, “special” lady, for the reminder of how easy it is to do as the Boy Scouts say, “do a good deed daily.” Maybe it’s the best resolution I can make this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.