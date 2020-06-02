To the editor:
As I scroll through my news feed I am elated to see all my friends that are speaking out and posting about the MURDER of #GeorgeFloyd. KEEP POSTING. Flood everybody’s feed with the truth about what is happening on a daily basis all across this country.
I had this thought though... We, as allies, are not doing our part if we just share silently and move on. These are conversations we need to be having out loud too. Bring these conversations to the dinner table. What good is that Facebook post going to do if we can’t also sit down with our kids and teach them that this is happening and it needs to end? My kids will never know the prejudice, hatred, and injustice that black people have to face LITERALLY EVERY DAY OF THEIR LIVES.
Yes, these are hard conversations to have. The look on my young daughters face when I sat her down and explained to her that there are people who hate people strictly because of the color of their skin.... Oh lord. It was a look of complete shock. I explained to her why people were rioting. I explained to her that a man was killed in cold blood while others stood and DID NOTHING and that this is something that happens all to often. By this time the shocked expression had turned into a look of pure mourning. And believe me when I tell you, it hurt to watch the emotions churning in her tiny body as she processed what I was telling her.
But you know what, parents of completely innocent black children have to sit their kids down and explain to them that they are in danger of being MURDERED at any given moment, whether they did anything wrong or not, because of the color of their skin. THIS IS NOT OK!
Parents, teach your kids about what other people have to go through even though they will never have to experience it themselves. Teach them to love unconditionally and support wholeheartedly. Teach them to stand up and speak out. Remind them that while they may be small they have big voices and they need to call out injustices when they see it. This will not be tolerated any longer.
This is the next generation we are talking about. If they watch you sit back and stay silent, they are learning to do the same. SILENCE IS ACCEPTANCE. If the next generation watches us stand up, without fail, and fight for what is right.... It will ignite a flame in them and they will fight even harder than we ever have.
