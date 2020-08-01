To the editor:

I received the following poem from a veteran friend of mine and thought it was quite appropriate for all the presets we are having at the current time.

I don’t see any color here,

The headstones look the same,

No black no brown no white skin tone

There’s no one here to blame

These soldiers fought and died for you

Their color you can’t see

Your rights are still protected

Here’s the place to take a knee

Included under the poem was a picture of a 13-acre military cemetery containing 3,811 graves.

Maybe it is time we think and act more about our history and not the mess that is going on now.

Tags

Recommended for you