To the editor:
I received the following poem from a veteran friend of mine and thought it was quite appropriate for all the presets we are having at the current time.
I don’t see any color here,
The headstones look the same,
No black no brown no white skin tone
There’s no one here to blame
These soldiers fought and died for you
Their color you can’t see
Your rights are still protected
Here’s the place to take a knee
Included under the poem was a picture of a 13-acre military cemetery containing 3,811 graves.
Maybe it is time we think and act more about our history and not the mess that is going on now.
