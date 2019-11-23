Allen Sweet
Stillwater
To the editor:
My name is Allen Sweet. I am a Navy veteran and disabled. I come from an older Payne County family. My father used to teach at OSU back when it was Oklahoma A&M.
I was in town today and swung by my property out by the little town of Mehan. This property has been in my family since WW2 ended.
I found to my shock and anger that my property had been broken into again and this time my driveway was literally stolen off the face of the Earth. This was no small feat.
I am pleading to the community in hopes of finding the person(s) involved and responsible for this act. It will cost me out of pocket $3,000 to repair my driveway in addition to other property damage.
Please don’t let this type of crime become standard practice in Payne County. If you have any information or evidence, please contact the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.