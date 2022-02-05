Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
A recent letter got my attention. The writer said he was looking at facts. Apparently he blames a mayor for the continuing impact of a global pandemic. We are waging a war against a virus that has taken twice as many American lives in two years as were lost in four years during World War Two. Now as then, some people refuse to do all it takes to win the war. The writer goes on to criticize requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against a proven deadly virus. Pardon me, but if you choose to work in healthcare, you have chosen to do all you can to safeguard the lives of patients and the public. It is sad that a public health emergency is being used as another battleground for political squabbles. My vote will be for common sense.
