Sharon Edwards
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am a fairly recent transplant to Stillwater; I moved here in June of 2017. I sold a home in Lawton and bought a house here when I moved. The house I bought here, plus moving costs, were more than I made on the sale of my old house so I had to take out a mortgage on my new house. I was very fortunate and was able to pay off my mortgage last fall. At that time the mortgage company sent me a check for the money I had in escrow for my property taxes and I have been saving it to pay when I got my first bill.
I received my first Property Tax bill earlier this week and was astonished to see that it includes a penalty of nearly $200 for “delinquency”! I was totally unaware that the Payne County Treasurer (as well as every other county treasurer in Oklahoma, I imagine) expects the public to know that it is the taxpayer’s responsibility to notify the County Treasurer’s Office that he/she has paid off the mortgage and is to be billed directly. The County Treasurer’s office apparently billed the mortgage company and it has taken two months for them to communicate with each other and send the bill to me. When I asked how I was supposed to know this, they had no answer. Maybe this process is common knowledge, but I imagine I’m not the only person to be on the receiving end of this “delinquency” penalty.
So, homeowners beware!! If/when you’re able to pay off your mortgage you must notify the County Treasurer yourself if you don’t want to be penalized. There is no sympathy, no recourse, no exception or leniency to this rule. Since the government isn’t doing anything to make sure we know about this, I want to spread the message to save other homeowners the unpleasant surprise. Ignorance is definitely no excuse!
