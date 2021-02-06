Brice Chaffin
Stillwater
To the editor:
Abolition Day will take place on the State Capitol Steps on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 9:30 a.m. I invite you to come with me to the Capitol to demand the abolition of abortion in our state. In 1835 Andrew Reed and James Matheson, two British ministers who visited sister churches in the United States said, “America will be great if America is good. If not, her greatness will vanish away like a morning cloud.”
All will agree that America is more divided than it has been since the Civil War, our “greatness” is in a precarious position. I believe the only way to resolve the problems we are currently having is for a return to God. You may have heard 2 Chronicles 7:14 quoted frequently in recent times. “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
There have been quite a few national days of prayer lately. Gov. Stitt declared Dec. 3 as a statewide day of prayer and fasting, too. However, one of the key phrases in 2 Chronicles 7:14 is, “turn from their wicked ways”.
In the Old Testament, God continued to be patient with the people who had turned their backs on Him until they started practicing child sacrifice. According to the Oklahoma Health Department, there were 4,995 abortions in Oklahoma in 2019. Can we expect revival without repentance? How do we repent of killing five thousand of our children every year in Oklahoma? Proverbs 24:11-12 says: “Rescue those who are unjustly sentenced to die; save them as they stagger to their death. Don’t excuse yourself by saying, ‘Look, we didn’t know.’ For God understands all hearts, and He sees you. He who guards your soul knows you knew. He will repay all people as their actions deserve.”
And Proverbs 31:8 says: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed.” God is gracious to forgive and restore us if we repent and turn to Him for forgiveness. I implore you to come with me to the State Capitol for Abolition Day on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 9:30 am to speak up, repent, and pray for revival and restoration.
