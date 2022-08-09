Mignonne Tadlock
Perkins
To the editor:
Recently an article was published in the Stillwater News Press concerning the Supreme Court, the 14th Amendment, and interpretation of the Constitution.
The writer refers to the 14th Amendment as “protecting dark skinned people and being extended to include sexual preference.”
The article seems to indicate that the amendment process for the constitution is insufficient to address the needs of modern society. Yet, the amendment quoted has brought changes that needed to be made.
The writer states:
“SCOTUS justices are rolling back the meaning of the Constitution to a time when women couldn’t vote or own property, and Black slaves were three-fifths of a person.” “Pregnant women are now subject to the quirky and unscientific personal religious beliefs of state legislatures and newly-appointed judges.” Roe decision addresses none of these issues.
The article implies that restoring decisions about abortion to the states is equated with return to dark days of the past. Numerous Constitutional scholars have said that Roe v Wade was not constitutional. The court infringed on the legislative branch in giving authority to the federal government rather than states. A woman’s right to kill a baby does not appear in the constitution. A fetus is a human being. Follow the science. From the beginning a baby has a unique DNA, a heartbeat perceptible at 5 to 6 weeks of pregnancy.
What about “quirky and unscientific personal religious beliefs.” Note the science regarding fetal heartbeat. Follow the development through nine months of pregnancy ... amazing! Science proves to us that each individual baby is unique, special, and a human being. Even unique fingerprints!!
“You created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb....I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” Psalm 139:13-14a.
