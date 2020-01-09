City of Stillwater
Communications
To the editor:
A Jan. 7 Letter to the Editor of the Stillwater News Press inquired about drinking water flushing near the 56th Street Water Tower.
The City of Stillwater would like to take this opportunity to explain the water flushing activities at that location and across our water systems. While flushing water may seem wasteful, flushing is necessary to maintain safe water quality and ensure sufficient disinfection residual (chlorine) in the tower and for the people it serves.
The City monitors water quality closely throughout its water systems, and routinely flushes to keep the water fresh. In times of lower water usage, such as the colder months, more extensive flushing is necessary.
Water quality, as well as quantity, is a priority for the City of Stillwater, and we are proud to provide a safe, well-planned and highly reliable public utility and infrastructure systems that serve the needs of the public. We appreciate our customers’ attention to and questions about Stillwater’s critical water systems.
If you have questions concerning your water, contact Water Utilities Director James Driskel at 405-533-8452 or James.Driskel@stillwater.org.
