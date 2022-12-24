Shelley Lin
Stillwater High School junior
To the editor:
As a high school student in the Oklahoma Public Schools system, I am writing to you today to say that something needs to change. The public school system is failing; kids aren’t getting a high quality education, teachers are being forced out of their jobs due to low wages, and the state as a whole is underperforming compared to the rest of America. The school system here in Oklahoma must be improved for the benefit of the greater good.
The problems with the existing school system are abundant, and they affect students, teachers, and ordinary citizens alike. Students aren’t getting the education they deserve, while teachers are underpaid. Furthermore, since young people come out of high school or college and contribute to the workforce, if they are more educated, the entire economy will be boosted, which will benefit ordinary citizens.
Firstly, Oklahoma students perform poorly compared to their peers in other states and nations. Multiple studies have confirmed this fact; only 27% of the class of 2015 is proficient in math, ranking Oklahoma at 43rd in the US. Moreover, Oklahoma City students are at the 25th percentile in math and the 32nd percentile in reading compared to students around the globe (https://www.ocpathink.org/post/oklahoma-public-schools-worse-than-you-think-1). Clearly, most students in Oklahoman schools are underperforming, which means they aren’t learning all the skills they need to be successful in later life. They are getting a lower-quality education compared to their peers in other nations and states, which puts them at a disadvantage for things like college and job applications.
Secondly, due to low wages, there is a general lack of qualified teachers in Oklahoma. Teacher pay in Oklahoma is the third-lowest in the entire nation, which forces teachers to leave the state or, worse, commit to part-time jobs in addition to teaching. Over 90 school districts have even closed public schools on Mondays due to severe lack of teachers. Moreover, many teachers that can afford to be teaching aren’t qualified, lowering the education quality of students even more.
This is a huge problem, but it can be addressed effectively. The main issues with Oklahoma public schools stem from low funding, so the government must make funding schools a priority. Some might argue that the government cannot afford to spend money on public schools, but that isn’t true; on the contrary, studies have shown that every state in the US spends more money to house the average inmate than to educate the average elementary student. In addition, funding schools can improve the GDP and economy of the state as well, leading to a benefit for the general public. Since the government isn’t lacking in money, it should utilize it to promote education.
Next, to improve the quality of education, school districts and the government should aim to hire qualified, skilled teachers and give them the pay that they deserve. More qualifications should be instated for teaching, as the low amount of qualifications today leads to the hiring of incompetent teachers. By implementing these changes, teachers can give students the best education possible while retaining their jobs.
Thus, action must be taken as soon as possible to improve the education of kids today. As citizens, we must contact school districts and government officials to campaign for change (either through calls, letters, or other methods). We can offer our suggestions, then give them the facts. By placing pressure on these influential groups, we can increase our chances of success. With time, patience, and determination, we can improve the lives of the students, teachers, and citizens of Oklahoma.
In the end, young people are the ones that are going to change the world. They are the ones who will come up with game breaking innovations and solutions to the world’s problems. That is why education is essential; an education is the best thing a young person can have, for it opens their eyes to ideas, knowledge, and possibilities. Oklahoma is underperforming. The students here aren’t getting the education they deserve, and the qualified teachers out there aren’t getting the pay and appreciation they deserve. That has to change. Thank you very much for your time.
