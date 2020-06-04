Janet Fultz
Executive Director
Payne County Youth Services
To the editor:
With such troubling times now, our children and teens need to hear from parents and other significant adults in their lives about all the current topics.
COVID-19 has dominated our concerns for good cause and with so much still unknown about the next few months, kids need to have fears addressed with more than what they learn on social media. It will help their mental health and probably yours, too, to have honest conversations.
As we mark the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, our kids are even more in need of honest talks.
And let us face it, our children, youth, adults, and elders just experienced a shared nationwide trauma by watching a man murdered live on TV and the internet.
This is not normal.
Please take time right now and talk with your kids. Do not talk at them and do not feel the need to have the answers. Be present. Be honest. Be vulnerable, so our kids will do the same. The art of talking also involves active listening. We all need this, and our kids will build resiliency with some help from the adults in their lives.
If you need help, please contact Payne County Youth Services at 405-377-3380.
BLACK LIVES MATTER.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.