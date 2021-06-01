Jerry Ray Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
In my eight decades on this planet I have been afraid many times. I was scared that my brother wouldn’t survive the Battle of the Bulge and return safely to us. I was worried for all the brave boys and men who were fighting in Korea, a place I had to look up on a map. I was concerned that America was losing it when the Soviets placed a satellite circling the earth before we had. I was very concerned that we had entered a war in Southeast Asia that we had no reasonable way out of. I was terrified that we had become a country that assassinated our leaders and was horrified by the events of 1968. I was afraid that we had elected a crook for President in the revelations of Watergate. Four years ago I looked on in absolute horror as we elected a man with no more business being president than I had of being Pope.
In all my life I have never before been afraid for my country, until now. I have always considered that the people we elect to high office would resolve the things that worried me. I have sighed with great relief as we passed each hurdle. Now, I am terrified that perhaps 40% of my fellow Americans are eager to follow a man who is relentlessly trying to lead us into the swamp of authoritarianism. I am afraid for the very soul and future existence of the country that I love so much. Please, dear Lord, let this too pass.
