Evelyn Quillen
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thank you to Shelia Means for writing about the National Day of Prayer coming up May 6. In preparation for that day, people will gather to pray locally for our schools this Sunday, May 2 from 3:30-4 p.m. at each school.
What a challenge this pandemic year has been for our teachers, students and parents! Show your support for our schools through public prayer.
On Sunday, people will pray at the Stillwater Board of Education on Main Street from 3-3:20 p.m. Then groups of people will gather from 3:30-4 p.m. to pray at the flag poles of each school, our elementary schools, Stillwater Christian, SMS, SJHS, SHS and OSU. Church groups, neighbors, parents, grandparents, children, teachers, and administrators will join together to pray for our schools. Everyone is welcome!
“For when two or three come together in my name, there I am with them”~Jesus (Matthew 18:20).
Since 2003 I have been blessed to pray weekly with other Moms for our children and schools, through an organization called, Moms in Prayer International.
During this past year of COVID uncertainty, I realized what a treasure it is to pray with other people. Praying publicly is not for show, it is an outward symbol of a spiritual process. It is a humbling experience, to see people give their time, to think about others and choose to pray for people, they don’t even know. Something special happens when we come together to pour out our hearts for the Lord, there is love and we grow in compassion for each other. Public prayer is not ordinary, it’s extraordinary and one of our priceless freedoms as Americans. It is a responsibility and a privilege, not always found in other countries.
Come join others and show you care, pray for our schools, students and teachers on Sunday, May 2 from 3:30-4 p.m. at school sites.
All are welcome!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.