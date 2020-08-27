To the editor:
A columnist in this newspaper recently said the president had only to remind voters of his accomplishments to secure another term. A popular commercial from the 1970s asked, “Where’s the beef?” Accomplishments benefiting average citizens are hard to find. A growing economy and higher wages? The economic recovery began before Trump has disappeared with the bungled response to the pandemic. By targeting China without our allies, the president threw away our best leverage. That 2017 tax give-back to corporations and rich people was supposed to boost the economy. The Congressional Research Service reported that little evidence existed that the cuts had any significant benefit one year later and that individual wages grew at a pace consistent with growth before the tax cuts. The same report confirmed that companies used the extra cash to buy back stock, not to invest in their workers.
Better health? We’re in the middle of a pandemic with no plan to get out of it, except to wait for a vaccine. It’s like drifting in a boat with no oars; eventually the currents may carry us to shore. The administration also keeps trying to strip millions of citizens of their health coverage or make it even less affordable.
Thinking of retiring? Social Security was already dipping into its “trust fund.” With millions of workers laid off due to the pandemic – and not paying into the system – that fund will shrink even faster. According to the Social Security Board of Trustees, its reserves could be gone by 2035. (This prediction does not even account for the impact of the pandemic.) Trump this summer floated the idea of eliminating a payroll tax that helps fund Social Security. Even though a president can’t do that (only Congress can), that is how this president was thinking. You may want to shore up your savings or plan to work longer. Of course, if you own a resort in Florida, you have no worries.
The president promised beef, but delivered SPAM. Heaping servings of selfishness, discord, grievance, intolerance, and indifference offer only a meager meal for most people.
