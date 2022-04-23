James Carley
Stillwater
To the editor:
An open letter to Stillwater Public Schools Board and Superintendent:The answer is safe, private, individual bathrooms with door locks and alarm cords. The question is “How can we provide for and protect our school children?”
Hasn’t everyone noticed the growing number of such bathrooms at places of business? Every single student deserves to be provided for, protected and respected. The SPS Board and Superintendent should not delay. Modifications should begin immediately and be finished before school starts in August. Meanwhile portable or other temporary safe options should be provided. Not one single student should be at risk or afraid in school bathrooms. Bathroom fighting and drug use must also be actively prohibited.
The time for action is now. The solution is even more urgent now than when I first proposed it last month.
