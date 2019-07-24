Michael Lorenz
Stillwater
To the editor:
Four first-year members of the US House of Representatives have been outspoken regarding their concerns of the current president and his administration, particularly regarding immigration policies. Trump has responded by tweeting that their comments were un-American and they should return to their native countries.
Interestingly, three were born in the United States and one immigrated to the US as a child.
Since when is it un-American to express a point of view contrary to the president? We heard the same rhetoric during the Vietnam War or the civil rights marches of the 1960s.
While it is easy to wave the flag and stand for patriotism, it takes real courage to stand up and be counted when you see policies and actions that are not reflective of our countries heritage.
America has always allowed dissenting points of view. That is why we are a great country.
