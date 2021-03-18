Bobbie Aupperle
Stillwater
To the editor:
From 1776 to 1960, the United States was a strong Christian nation. Then, in the 1960s, marijuana was introduced in America, then other drugs were brought in.
These drugs and alcohol change the brain. The more of the drugs taken, the more the brain is affected. Why do people want to destroy your brains?
The new idols are drugs, greed, dishonesty. The people who drink and drug and commit felonies are the ones who want to defund the police. But we need more police because of the ones who drink and drug and commit crimes.
When I worked on alcoholic rehab, I saw the heartbreak of addiction. Since 1960, the US is being destroyed.
