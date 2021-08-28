Dr. Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
Two very significant gifts separate our current American lifestyle from the times of the Dark Ages of Europe.
The first are the rights enshrined in The United States Constitution. The second is America’s well-educated population.
According to the news source The Oregonian, Oregon elected officials have enacted a law that states their students are no longer required to prove basic reading, writing and mathematics skills to graduate. Without a well-educated American population tyrants will gain control of all government offices in our nation. Without maintaining the U.S. Constitution, the common citizen will not have a legal voice to oppose governmental officials who are abusive. Oregon’s legislators and governor have taken the first step to try to bring about an American Dark Ages.
