Mitsi Andrews
Stillwater
To the editor:
SPS Board, Dr. Moore, Administrators – I never thought I would be back at this spot but here I am. When I resigned last September from the Board, I had a board member ask me to not leave the board and pleaded that I was the conscience of this board. Well ... your conscience is speaking, and I am stating that what this board is doing is reprehensible. Sitting by and doing very little to combat this pandemic is wrong. To put the lives of students, teachers, student families and teacher families at risk because they are just doing their jobs at school is wrong! Senate Bill 658 has not helped the situation but using that as a justification is reprehensible. There is currently an injunction. The State Department of Education has stated that no district will be disciplined that chooses to put forth a mask mandate. There are districts in Oklahoma going against SB 658. This District should be in the forefront of this issue.
I am ashamed.
To not mask all individuals entering a school building is unconscionable. What is happening on this board is a dereliction of duty! Work together with the Superintendent, school nurses and medical people to make the school environment as safe as possible. Now is not the time for a personal agenda. Now is not the time for a political statement. Now is the time to do something to protect kids, teachers, and our community. Our hospitals are full. There is a tent being constructed today to address the increased demand in the SMC parking lot. Do you want to be the organization that causes this to continue going in the wrong direction? Just do something! If the District continues to ignore common sense and fails to implement scientifically proven procedures to protect students, teachers, and families, then the public will lose confidence in this Board, and they may not support the 2023 Bond. This is shameful. You have a choice.
Please ... do something!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.