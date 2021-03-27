Jet Turner
Stillwater
To the editor:
To the Cherokee Nation:
The pandemic has affected us all in myriad ways. This is how it has affected me.
I am a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University, and myself, along with millions of others, have found it difficult to find a job during the pandemic. I graduated early in hopes it would give me a leg-up in the job search process. I graduated early in hopes I could start my life just a little more quickly.
Boy was I wrong.
But that hasn’t been the toughest part of this pandemic. For me, the separation from my family has been almost unbearable.
Being from Arkansas, I hardly ever got the opportunity while in school to spend much time home, but I always cherished the opportunities I got to do so.
Once everything shut down, my occasional weekend visits and extended holidays home turned into hour-long phone calls. The few times I have been home, I’ve been with my mother and siblings for short amounts of time, mostly staying in my own area of the house. But I can hug my mother. I can hug my siblings.
My 79- and 82-year-old grandparents, on the other hand, I haven’t hugged in over a year.
The handful of times I have seen them, we’ve been outside, we’ve been masked, and we’ve been distanced; and it’s been one of the toughest years of my life.
Thankfully, my grandparents are now vaccinated, but in following CDC guidelines, we won’t change the way we interact until we are all fully vaccinated.
Being unemployed, no longer a student and not an Oklahoma resident, I was having a difficult time finding a way to get vaccinated. But a prayer was answered Friday while scrolling through Twitter.
“Cherokee Nation is now vaccinating any adult who wants one, no matter where they live. Call 1-539-234-4099 to make an appointment. You can request Pfizer or Moderna when you call.”
I called immediately and made my appointment. Monday, around 11:45 in Muskogee, after a two-hour drive, I took my first step toward full vaccination. Beginning March 29, all Oklahomans are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and can take their first steps toward normalcy.
The Cherokee Nation has blessed me with the ability to return to normal.
In three weeks, I get my second dose. Two weeks after that I’ll be fully immune.
In five weeks, I get to hug my grandparents again.
Thank you, Cherokee Nation, for your generosity.
