Payne County Republican Party
To the editor:
National Police Week will be held May 9-15 this year, all across America. The event will honor the service and sacrifice of U.S. Law Enforcement Officers.
This recognition encompasses all the various agencies that provide exceptional lawful nonmilitary government protection.
The importance of recognizing the great contributions America’s Law Enforcement Agencies make in every second of every day is more important in our current times than ever before.
Therefore, it is with great honor that we, The Members of The Payne County Republican Party express our deepest gratitude to the following peace keeping law enforcement agencies here in Payne County, Oklahoma, United States of America:
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, City of Stillwater Police, Oklahoma State University Police, Cushing Police, Perkins Police, Yale Police, and Iowa Tribe Police
Our Deepest Regards,
Dr. Aaron R. Means, Sr.
Payne County Republican Party Chairman
Mrs. Connie Parker
Payne County Republican Party Vice Chairwoman
