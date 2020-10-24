James Carley
Stillwater
To the editor:
Regarding: Qualities desired in the new School Board member
To fill the vacancy on the School Board, please appoint a member who will focus on the 99% of students who may be harmed by their not being in school, while continuing to protect the 1% who might be infected significantly by COVID-19. The Board needs a member that advocates for students’ health by keeping schools open. Students are among the least vulnerable populations to covid, but the most vulnerable to serious side effects of closing schools.
Hopefully, the new board member will move to discontinue the rigid algorithm that substitutes for careful judgment. Early in my medical career I learned the first rule of medicine: “do no harm.” The harm done to students and families by school closings can be severe and long lasting.
Children are essential! Not only must they be protected from infection, but protected educationally and socially with in person school attendance. A Wall Street Journal editorial, 10-21-2020, offers a summary of recent data titled “End the School Shutdown.” The subtitle is “In-person classes turn out not to cause spikes in cases or fatality. But keeping kids home has a high cost.” Opening schools is supported by the data to be as safe as (or safer than) keeping schools closed.
Choose a new board member who will lead in opening schools and classes, while allowing individual students at risk not to attend. Similarly, teachers are essential (and appreciated)! Individual teachers at risk, like some students, can be excused. Classes can be temporarily suspended if necessary, rather than closing entire schools or the entire school system.
Schools are open safely elsewhere in the country and here in our Payne county. “God willing,” Stillwater Public Schools can open and remain open safely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.