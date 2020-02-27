Jan Michael
Stillwater
To the editor:
I noted a letter to the editor on Tuesday from Kay Gafford pointing out that neither of our state’s senators had supported any pro animal humane treatment bills.
While she attributed this to animals not voting, I believe that in this she’s mistaken.
If animals had large investments in petroleum and made significant donations to senatorial election campaigns, I think that they could get their concerns heard. It’s probably why we call them “dumb animals” that they don’t do what clearly works most effectively in our political system.
