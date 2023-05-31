Beth Furnish
Stillwater, Moms Demand Action
To the editor:
There’s another reason to wear orange in Stillwater. Imagine Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old honor student fresh off a performance as drum majorette with her school at a Presidential Inauguration, A week later, back home, finished up with finals, standing in a park with friends on her way home from school. In an instant, she was shot in the back and killed. Wear Orange was started on June 2, 2015 by Hadiya’s friends and family on what would have been her 18th birthday. They chose orange because it was her favorite color and is also worn by hunters to keep them safe. The first Friday in June is recognized as National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the following weekend as Wear Orange Weekend.
The vast majority of gun violence deaths in the US result from suicide (57%), with the remaining over 40% mostly a result of homicide. Let’s take a look at gun violence in Oklahoma, where 766 people die by guns each year on average. We have the 13th highest rate of gun deaths in the US.
Last year, on June 1, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, receptionist Amanda Glenn, and the husband of a patient William Love were tragically shot and killed. The Husen family has asked locations across Oklahoma to recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day and wear orange to raise awareness for all people killed by gun violence, including Dr. Husen, an Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine alumna.
Stillwater is once again participating in Wear Orange. Mayor Joyce will read a proclamation declaring June 2 National Gun Violence Awareness Day, along with towns and cities across Oklahoma. Please join us at Stonecloud Brewery (917 S. Husband St.) on Thursday, June 1 from 6-8 p.m., to raise awareness about the toll gun violence takes in our community so we can save lives. We will also have a trivia game with prizes from local businesses and a craft station set up to decorate Bags of Belonging that are used to return possessions of a killed loved one and Survivor Cards that get mailed out to gun violence survivors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.