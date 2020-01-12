Richard Gidre
Glencoe
To the editor:
Re: Robert Breedlove’s article on S&H (Sperry and Hutchinson) Green Stamps, Sunday Jan 5, 2020. I’ve been following them for many years, and for your information, though it went out of business in 1988, it’s in a holding company now and they are redeeming the stamps from that source still.
There is a “kicker” however. In order to see what you can get with what you have, you have to come up with $5. So if you don’t have a sizable number of those stamps, it will cost you to find out what you can get with what you have.
