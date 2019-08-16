To the editor:
When confronted with Mr. Trump’s apparent peccadillo of taking the Lord’s name in vain with his relentless use of the normally forbidden phrase G__ D____, Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University president and son of Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell, said “We all wish he would be a little more careful with his language, but it’s not a deal breaker and it’s not something we’re going to get morally indignant about.”
Now, as I have related before, my mother taught me that breaking one of the Ten Commandments was a surefire way to get a first class ticket to Hell. So it makes me wonder what a deal breaker for Mr. Falwell would be. He apparently isn’t concerned that Mr. Trump has been divorced twice, or that he paid off porn stars and Playmates to keep them quiet about his extramarital affairs, or that he has no empathy for the foreigner or stranger unless they are lily-white Norwegians or equivalent, or that he reads the Bible so infrequently that he thinks Two Corinthians is a book in the Bible and not the start of a joke about a bar.
I checked the Liberty University Code of Conduct and amongst the many items on a long laundry list were these:
• Disruptive behavior/disorderly conduct
• Physical or verbal altercation
•Any act or conspiracy to commit an act that is harassing or abusive; an act that invades an individual’s right to privacy; sexual harassment; discrimination and abuse against members of any racial, ethnic, religious group or on the basis of sex, gender, marital status or cultural group
• Sexual misconduct
Apparently these behaviors, all of which I think we can agree that Mr. Trump does not do infrequently, are deal breakers at Liberty and will get you tossed out of school. What does it say when a list such as this will get you expelled from Liberty but will get you elected to the presidency with the blessings of Evangelicals?
Despite how it appears, I have not signed on to be the Morality Policeman. However, I think that Mr. Falwell should either cut his students some slack or come down harder on Mr. Trump.
