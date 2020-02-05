Don Staley
Glencoe
To the editor:
I would like to express my appreciation on the coverage of the Glencoe basketball tournament. I’m sure there are others that appreciate it, too. Being an advocate for more coverage in your newspaper on local small schools sports activities is nice to parents who have kids participating in various sports to see their kids have some recognition of their skills.
As your sports writer Jimmy Gillispie, that was covering the tournament, can witness to the fans we have following their teams.
I would like to add also the story about our new coach, Jeff Weedn and family, was interesting to read about his journey to becoming Glencoe’s boys basketball coach.
