Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has something that they and our government hesitate to openly admit. While the enlisted ranks are made up of citizens, my guess is with some form of draft, the officer core is different. All the pilots and generals are of the 30,000-plus members of the royal family.
It is only my opinion, but I would think they would not want to put the royal family in harm’s way, even with the Shia country of Iran, who have attacked their oil facilities before. Last time, it was with a car bomb. They would hesitate to see if the United States might be coaxed to fight their war for them.
