Robin Cornwell
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am glad to know our city leaders are discussing and considering expanded use of renewable energy in our community (“Looking Toward a Sustainable Future,” Stillwater News Press, 9/24/2019). To be proactive in our approach to preparing for a sustainable, clean energy future, there are a number of questions to be considered:
1. Have any policy commitments been made to address climate change, or to expand renewable energy sources in Stillwater?
2. Efficiency standards are an important tool for improving energy performance in buildings, and reducing carbon emissions. Are plans in place for reducing energy use or improving efficiency in the following: in public buildings, in new residential or commercial construction, and in the permitting process for renovation projects?
3. What about city-owned vehicles – are there any plans to improve energy efficiency as vehicles need to be replaced?
4. Does the City of Stillwater have a sustainability officer (a staff person to be the lead contact for energy and environmental issues)?
5. Are there any estimates of Stillwater’s current greenhouse gas emissions?
6. If plans aren’t already in place, what are the obstacles to accomplishing the items listed above?
