To the editor:
I want to encourage the people of Stillwater to vote for Ariel Ross for city council. I have known Ariel Ross for years as a friend and colleague. I find her to be a person of integrity; she will respond to your needs as a citizen and keep her promises. Dr. Ross has volunteered on city committees for the past six years in order to familiarize herself with city government and to help formulate plans for Stillwater. She wants to listen to you. Ariel is fair and empathetic. She shows up and she works hard. This month she is spearheading a trash pickup for a great cause.
Dr. Ariel Ross has a real interest in hearing the concerns of all citizens of our town. She and her family have been active members of Stillwater since they moved here in 2012. She has come to love us and our little area despite a difficult transition when her husband was almost killed while riding his bike to work. I witnessed her fortitude and courage, and her gratitude as the community came through to help her family recover from that near-tragedy. Since then, she has served Stillwater with a passion, and she believes in us. She knows first-hand what can happen when we work together, and she wants to nurture and intensify our compassion and our strength.
As a councilperson, Ariel will make things happen based on our vision for our city. She has no agenda of her own, political or otherwise. Rather, she has energy and intelligence and great discernment, and as she listens to us we will be able to combine our enthusiasm with her leadership to create a community that is better than ever. Vote on February 9th. Vote for Ariel Ross; she is ready to take on a great responsibility and see our town toward its finest iteration. Ariel Ross wants to serve you. I trust her, and I know you can, too.
