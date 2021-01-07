Mike Smolen
Stillwater
To the editor:
Sen. James Lankford has seriously disappointed me. Until now I had respected his judgment and ethical positions. But I am ashamed and disappointed to see his position supporting the continuing charade being perpetrated by President Trump.
The recorded phone call made public this weekend clearly shows Trump trying to shake down the election officials of Georgia, suggesting they “find only about 12,000 votes.” The Georgia officials on the phone call made clear that these votes do not exist. Sen.Lankford’s demand that the senate establish an election commission is just subterfuge to give him cover from the wrath of President Trump.
This nonsense has to stop.
