To the editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic is making an impact on the economy of individual homes as well as the health of our country. Just a month ago we were still buying extra items in retail stores and making online purchases totally unaware of the looming financial threat that was on our horizon.
Now 8-hour jobs have been suspended and families’ ability to pay monthly bills have been up-ended. Rental and mortgage payments are added on top of all other regular recurring expenses. I want to encourage everyone to be proactive if the COVID-19 pandemic has made your financial situation unmanageable.
Contact credit card companies, landlords and lenders to let them know you are a good customer. Perhaps they will work with you to help you maintain your good name. Hiding from creditors is not a good thing to do. Reach out to local service groups and charities when you need help. Stay connected with family and friends to see if you can join together to help each other through this hard time. Be proactive!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.