Cale Burnett
Perkins
To the editor:
The newspaper on December 23, 2021 page B8 you have a “Special Advertisement Feature” about “rare” “unsearched” bags of old U.S. coins that could be worth many times over.
This type of thing is very reminiscent of scams and has a lot of the same language used when scamming people. The company called “Federated Mint” is not affiliated with the US Mint or any government-type body. It’s funny they would name their company that. It is only while supplies last, “48-hour” window. These coin dealers jack up the price of simple silver coins and continuously relay how rare it is and how much it will be worth in the future.
I ask you to read through the ad, maybe read up on the company itself. A quick search from the BBB shows an F rating on all companies bearing that name. Elderly people are most prone to these shady “deals” and the fact that it is printed in the STW Press with a headline makes it seem even more legitimate.
Upon calling the number the saleswoman informed me that I had fortunately made the arbitrary 48 hour deadline and was eligible to pay them close to a thousand dollar ($980) for a 3lb bag of coins that most likely is worth only its weight in silver. Most US silver coins are only 90% silver. So 2.7 lbs in silver. As of this moment, silver is selling for $22.90 an ounce.
I feel if there was actual money to be made the company would not be trying to sell but looking through these “unsearched” bags themselves. Precious metals is not the issue. Silver and gold are great investment tools. This ad just really rubbed me the wrong way as a coin enthusiast and as a precious metal investor/collector.
